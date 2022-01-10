Social Welfare Department director Gordon Leung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
More Hongkongers turned to financial and food assistance last year as Covid-19 upended society

  • About 310,000 people benefited from cash allowances under Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme by end of November last year
  • Social security spending is expected to reach HK$65 billion for the 2021-22 financial year, up from HK$42 billion recorded in 2017-18

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jan, 2022

