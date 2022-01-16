Hong Kong has weathered two years of the pandemic, with the government rolling out billions in aid. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong budget: with lower-than-expected deficit, should goodies go to masses or only targeted groups? Finance chief Paul Chan voices dilemma

  • Ahead of coming address in February, financial secretary has faced mounting calls to roll out fresh round of consumption vouchers or more sweeteners
  • He says targeted approach may lead to backlash over ‘differential treatment’, while uniform aid for all may not be enough for vulnerable groups

Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:49pm, 16 Jan, 2022

Hong Kong has weathered two years of the pandemic, with the government rolling out billions in aid. Photo: AFP
