Hong Kong has weathered two years of the pandemic, with the government rolling out billions in aid. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong budget: with lower-than-expected deficit, should goodies go to masses or only targeted groups? Finance chief Paul Chan voices dilemma
- Ahead of coming address in February, financial secretary has faced mounting calls to roll out fresh round of consumption vouchers or more sweeteners
- He says targeted approach may lead to backlash over ‘differential treatment’, while uniform aid for all may not be enough for vulnerable groups
