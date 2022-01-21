A coming law will cap rent that landlords of subdivided flats impose on tenants. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Cunning’ Hong Kong landlords of subdivided flats accused of raising rents before control law kicks in on Saturday

  • The Post also finds that some estate agents appear to not be well-versed in new legislation
  • To address exorbitant rent rises, the new law will forbid landlords to raise rent in the first two years of a new tenancy for homes to some of the city’s poorest residents

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:00am, 21 Jan, 2022

