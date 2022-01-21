The Nonsensemakers theatre group held a mask-making workshop for children at Wing Chai Industrial Building in San Po Kong in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong children learn how to use masks to express themselves at workshop with theatre group
- Six children from OSC beneficiaries learn how to make masks and act with them during two-day session with The Nonsensemakers in November 2021
- Event is part of OSC’s performing arts theme and sponsored by UBS
