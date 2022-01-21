The Nonsensemakers theatre group held a mask-making workshop for children at Wing Chai Industrial Building in San Po Kong in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Nonsensemakers theatre group held a mask-making workshop for children at Wing Chai Industrial Building in San Po Kong in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong children learn how to use masks to express themselves at workshop with theatre group

  • Six children from OSC beneficiaries learn how to make masks and act with them during two-day session with The Nonsensemakers in November 2021
  • Event is part of OSC’s performing arts theme and sponsored by UBS

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Joyce Yip

Updated: 2:38pm, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Nonsensemakers theatre group held a mask-making workshop for children at Wing Chai Industrial Building in San Po Kong in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Nonsensemakers theatre group held a mask-making workshop for children at Wing Chai Industrial Building in San Po Kong in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE