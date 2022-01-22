The lion dance workshop was organised thanks to the support of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The lion dance workshop was organised thanks to the support of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Underprivileged children learn to become mighty Hong Kong lions after performing traditional dance workshop as part of Operation Santa Claus

  • Performing arts workshop gives 14 children a break from video games, helps them connect with traditional culture
  • Charity says learning lion dance gives underprivileged children a ‘sense of accomplishment’

Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:14am, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The lion dance workshop was organised thanks to the support of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The lion dance workshop was organised thanks to the support of Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE