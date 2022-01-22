The driver and passenger inside the Lotus after the crash on Pok Yin Road in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong driver and passenger narrowly avoid death as airborne Black Lotus Exige slams into lamp post and splits nearly in half
- Luxury car was driving along Pok Yin Road in Tai Po when it crashed just before noon
- Video shows car mounting roadside planter and flying through air before slamming lengthwise into the lamp post
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The driver and passenger inside the Lotus after the crash on Pok Yin Road in Tai Po. Photo: Handout