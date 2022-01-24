Nam Sang Wai wetland area in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Nam Sang Wai wetland area in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong developer secures right to build homes on wetland after 30-year struggle, urges government to sort out town planning discord

  • KHI Holdings Group consultant urges Executive Council to issue strong town planning directive to halt interdepartmental disputes and solve housing shortage
  • Firm is part of jointly owned project with Henderson Land Development to build on ecological wetland in Deep Bay Area

Topic |   Northern Metropolis
Joyce Ng
Joyce Ng

Updated: 7:11am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nam Sang Wai wetland area in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Nam Sang Wai wetland area in Yuen Long. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE