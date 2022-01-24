Hong Kong magician and mentalist Zenneth Kok with the children who attended his workshop on November 27. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong underprivileged children get a peek into magical world, learn its secrets at workshop
- Event hosted by magician and mentalist Zenneth Kok in November 2021 was part of the performing arts theme of Operation Santa Claus
- Children were taught tricks such as how to make pens vanish and cause the coins in their hands to disappear, using everyday household items or upcycled objects
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Hong Kong magician and mentalist Zenneth Kok with the children who attended his workshop on November 27. Photo: Xiaomei Chen