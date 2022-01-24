Hong Kong is the world’s least affordable residential property market. Photo: Sun Yeung
Streamline building processes to cut average waiting time for public flat in Hong Kong to 3.7 years, think tank urges
- Our Hong Kong Foundation report says waiting time can be reduced from 5.9 to 3.7 years if 120,000 public and private housing units are completed ahead of schedule by 2025
- Think tank offers 23 suggestions, including reducing unnecessary processes and working on designs, land resumption and site formation works of each building phase in parallel
Topic | Hong Kong housing
