Hong Kong is the world’s least affordable residential property market. Photo: Sun Yeung
Streamline building processes to cut average waiting time for public flat in Hong Kong to 3.7 years, think tank urges

  • Our Hong Kong Foundation report says waiting time can be reduced from 5.9 to 3.7 years if 120,000 public and private housing units are completed ahead of schedule by 2025
  • Think tank offers 23 suggestions, including reducing unnecessary processes and working on designs, land resumption and site formation works of each building phase in parallel

Jack Tsang
Updated: 6:09pm, 24 Jan, 2022

