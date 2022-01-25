The Chinese traditional dance workshop was sponsored by OSC and was part of this year’s theme of providing the arts to the underprivileged. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong dance academy provides confidence-boosting arts workshops to neurodiverse students, with support from Operation Santa Claus
- Starwave Dancing Academy, partners with Love 21 Foundation, to empower six students with autism, Down’s syndrome and offer some quality time with their parents
- OSC-sponsored arts partner also connects 12 underprivileged children with traditional dance culture of China’s many ethnic groups
