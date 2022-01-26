Cantonese opera performer Christie To Wing-sum at the Xiqu Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus: Cantonese opera performer aims to make traditional art form accessible to everyone
- Christie To’s troupe focused on the performance aspect of Cantonese opera during the workshop held in December 2021 in conjunction with Operation Santa Claus
- Cantonese opera has evolved with the times and there are a lot of elements in there that relate to modern life, she says
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
