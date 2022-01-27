The Competition Commission has called on restaurants to come forward if they know of any exclusive and strict partnership agreements set by Foodpanda and Deliveroo. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Society

Hong Kong antitrust watchdog investigates Foodpanda, Deliveroo over concerns of imposing unfair terms on restaurants

  • Competition Commission looks into possibility of Foodpanda, Deliveroo using vast market positions to restrict potential rivals
  • Watchdog asks any local restaurants with information related to investigation to come forward by February 11

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Ng Kang-chung and Kathleen Magramo
Ng Kang-chung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:44pm, 27 Jan, 2022

