The Competition Commission has called on restaurants to come forward if they know of any exclusive and strict partnership agreements set by Foodpanda and Deliveroo. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong antitrust watchdog investigates Foodpanda, Deliveroo over concerns of imposing unfair terms on restaurants
- Competition Commission looks into possibility of Foodpanda, Deliveroo using vast market positions to restrict potential rivals
- Watchdog asks any local restaurants with information related to investigation to come forward by February 11
Topic | Food and Drinks
The Competition Commission has called on restaurants to come forward if they know of any exclusive and strict partnership agreements set by Foodpanda and Deliveroo. Photo: Felix Wong