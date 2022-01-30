Yunwenzi, who correctly predicted social unrest for Hong Kong in 2019, is not optimistic that Covid-19 will go away any time soon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Lunar New Year: Hong Kong soothsayers say Tiger will be good for Carrie Lam, and people will start travelling again
- ‘Rooster’ Lam will have it easy, but will she run Hong Kong for another five years? Nobody’s saying
- Some soothsayers still pessimistic about pandemic, others see signs of hope through Year of the Tiger
Topic | Carrie Lam
Yunwenzi, who correctly predicted social unrest for Hong Kong in 2019, is not optimistic that Covid-19 will go away any time soon. Photo: Jonathan Wong