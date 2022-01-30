The number of domestic helpers in Hong Kong has fallen to 339,451 by the end of December, according to labour chief Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Nora Tam
The number of domestic helpers in Hong Kong has fallen to 339,451 by the end of December, according to labour chief Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: domestic helper shortage continues to plague Hong Kong as number of such workers hits new low

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says flight bans as a result of Omicron outbreak cancelled out efforts to make more quarantine facilities available
  • Number of domestic helpers in city has dropped to 339,451 at the end of December from about 400,000 in January 2020

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:46pm, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The number of domestic helpers in Hong Kong has fallen to 339,451 by the end of December, according to labour chief Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Nora Tam
The number of domestic helpers in Hong Kong has fallen to 339,451 by the end of December, according to labour chief Law Chi-kwong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE