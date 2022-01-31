The British Home Office found that 96 per cent of BN(O) visa holders interviewed in a survey planned to stay indefinitely. Photo: Bloomberg
Survey finds majority of Hongkongers holding BN(O) visas in UK are university educated, married, don’t plan on coming back
- British Home Office interviews random sample of 500 BN(O) visa holders in survey released on Monday
- About 96 per cent of successful applicants staying in Britain say they plan to stay indefinitely
The British Home Office found that 96 per cent of BN(O) visa holders interviewed in a survey planned to stay indefinitely. Photo: Bloomberg