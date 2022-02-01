Worshippers pray at Che Kung Temple on the first day of Lunar New Year. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong welcomes its first ‘tiger babies’ at Lunar New Year as temple leaders wish for prosperity, peace and end to pandemic
- Five babies born in four hospitals across Hong Kong after midnight as the city headed into Year of the Tiger
- Wong Tai Sin Temple, which in pre-pandemic times used to draw thousands to make offerings for good fortune at Lunar New Year, holds annual ritual behind closed doors
