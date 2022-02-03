Worshippers flocked to Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Good health, end to coronavirus pandemic in Year of the Tiger are top wishes of worshippers at Hong Kong’s Che Kung Temple
- More than 16,600 people visit temple in Sha Tin from 8am to 5.30pm, many of them praying for an end to the pandemic
- Long lines of worshippers form outside, as people wait to offer incense sticks, turn brass ‘wheel of fortune’ or buy pinwheels for good luck
Topic | Lunar New Year
Worshippers flocked to Che Kung Temple in Sha Tin on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam