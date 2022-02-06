People wave goodbye to their families or friends at Hong Kong International Airport in October 2021. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Nearly 14,500 Hongkongers apply for work, study permits in Canada, taking advantage of new pathway to emigration
- Last year’s applicants include 9,100 seeking jobs and record 5,355 wanting to study in Canada
- Many blue-collar jobs available but younger Hongkongers shun them, emigration consultants say
