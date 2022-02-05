A HKTVmall outlet in Yau Tong. Photo; Dickson Lee
‘Small portion’ of customer data accessed without authorisation in security breach at Hong Kong online shopping platform
- HKTVmall’s parent company, HKTV, says it detected ‘abnormal and suspicious activities’ in its computer systems last month
- There was no evidence of financial loss or misuse of customer data, HKTV says, adding it will take responsibility for any unauthorised purchases made as a result of the breach
Topic | Cybersecurity
