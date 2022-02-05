A HKTVmall outlet in Yau Tong. Photo; Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

‘Small portion’ of customer data accessed without authorisation in security breach at Hong Kong online shopping platform

  • HKTVmall’s parent company, HKTV, says it detected ‘abnormal and suspicious activities’ in its computer systems last month
  • There was no evidence of financial loss or misuse of customer data, HKTV says, adding it will take responsibility for any unauthorised purchases made as a result of the breach

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:47pm, 5 Feb, 2022

