Former official Frederick Ma wants to offer a dose of positivity with his new show. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong / Society

Former Hong Kong official offers weekly dose of positivity in new talk show with array of prominent figures

  • A new show from former commerce minister Frederick Ma will feature guest appearances from members of business, banking and entertainment sectors
  • First guest on show is gambling tycoon Lui Che-woo, who shares his philosophy of ‘being poor but peaceful’.

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:10pm, 5 Feb, 2022

