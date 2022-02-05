Former official Frederick Ma wants to offer a dose of positivity with his new show. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Former Hong Kong official offers weekly dose of positivity in new talk show with array of prominent figures
- A new show from former commerce minister Frederick Ma will feature guest appearances from members of business, banking and entertainment sectors
- First guest on show is gambling tycoon Lui Che-woo, who shares his philosophy of ‘being poor but peaceful’.
Topic | Hong Kong culture
