Franki Yeung Kai-yu, project director for the Hong Kong Housing Society, showcases a modular building technique currently used in two projects. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Housing Society tests ‘instant homes’ to speed up building flats at two projects
- Modular units are built in mainland China before being installed at project sites in Hong Kong
- Twenty-five-storey block of flats and 64-unit project, designed for elderly residents, will have prefab parts
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Franki Yeung Kai-yu, project director for the Hong Kong Housing Society, showcases a modular building technique currently used in two projects. Photo: Xiaomei Chen