Franki Yeung Kai-yu, project director for the Hong Kong Housing Society, showcases a modular building technique currently used in two projects. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Housing Society tests ‘instant homes’ to speed up building flats at two projects

  • Modular units are built in mainland China before being installed at project sites in Hong Kong
  • Twenty-five-storey block of flats and 64-unit project, designed for elderly residents, will have prefab parts

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:00am, 7 Feb, 2022

