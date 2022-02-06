A survey found that 74.3 per cent of impoverished families had reported shrinking household incomes because of coronavirus outbreaks over the past two years. Photo: Felix Wong
Pandemic takes at least one job away from nearly 70 per cent of Hong Kong poor families, nearly all in dire need of financial help, poll finds
- Society for Community Organisation interviews 519 family heads of poor households to measure impact of city’s coronavirus outbreaks
- Sixty-seven per cent of respondents report at least one family member out of work because of Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A survey found that 74.3 per cent of impoverished families had reported shrinking household incomes because of coronavirus outbreaks over the past two years. Photo: Felix Wong