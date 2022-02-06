A survey found that 74.3 per cent of impoverished families had reported shrinking household incomes because of coronavirus outbreaks over the past two years. Photo: Felix Wong
Pandemic takes at least one job away from nearly 70 per cent of Hong Kong poor families, nearly all in dire need of financial help, poll finds

  • Society for Community Organisation interviews 519 family heads of poor households to measure impact of city’s coronavirus outbreaks
  • Sixty-seven per cent of respondents report at least one family member out of work because of Covid-19 pandemic

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:03pm, 6 Feb, 2022

