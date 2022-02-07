Shoppers clear out vegetable stalls after goods were delayed at the mainland Chinese border. Photo: Dicksonn Lee
Delayed trucks at mainland Chinese border push Hong Kong vegetable prices through the roof

  • Supermarket vegetable stalls picked clean and vendors boost prices over delayed goods
  • Unionist says dozens of cross-border truck drivers carrying vegetables stuck in Shenzhen after two of their colleagues reportedly test positive for Covid-19

Rachel Yeo Ng Kang-chung and Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:02am, 7 Feb, 2022

