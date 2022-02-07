Paul Lam Ting-kwok, chairman of the Consumer Council, has said a new category will feature at the group’s annual media awards event. Photo: Nora Tam
Consumer watchdog launches new media category for Hong Kong awards event, dismisses questions over cut ties with journalist group
- Council chairman Paul Lam said ‘Topical Reporting Award’ category would feature at Consumer Rights Reporting Awards
- Watchdog appears to dismiss questions over cut ties with HKJA, says council has ‘enough experience to hold the event ourselves’
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
