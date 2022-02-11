A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a demonstration at the IFC shopping mall in Central in May 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Britain looking at what can be done for young Hongkongers not eligible for BN(O) visa and seeking to emigrate
- Proposed amendment to Nationality and Borders Bill calls for BN(O) visa scheme to be expanded to anyone born on or after 1997
- Chris Patten, city’s last colonial governor and a signatory of amendment, says it ‘repairs a hole in lifeboat scheme for Hongkongers’
A protester holds a BN(O) passport during a demonstration at the IFC shopping mall in Central in May 2020. Photo: Winson Wong