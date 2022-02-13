A Hong Kong NGO says the city’s underprivileged groups should get more financial support. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong NGO says the city’s underprivileged groups should get more financial support. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong NGO urges city’s finance chief to provide more support to those in need amid latest social-distancing restrictions

  • The Society for Community Organisation says city’s finance chief should allocate at least 25 per cent of gross domestic product to public expenditure
  • The group urges authorities to dish out HK$10,000 in handouts to people living below the poverty line

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 5:47pm, 13 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong NGO says the city’s underprivileged groups should get more financial support. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong NGO says the city’s underprivileged groups should get more financial support. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE