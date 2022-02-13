More than 100 customers lost a total of HK$1 million after the sudden closure of a wedding dress shop. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong brides-to-be lose total of HK$1 million after sudden closure of wedding dress shop in possible case of fraud
- More than 100 future brides claim a Kwun Tong shop is uncontactable weeks after they paid for its services
- Federation of Trade Unions legislator Bill Tang says shop might have engaged in ‘bait advertising’ and urged customs to look into potential fraud
