(From left) Gay Games Hong Kong co-chair Lisa Lai, founder and co-chair Dennis Philipse, and assistant professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Gender Studies programme, Suen Yiu-tung. Photo: Gay Games Hong Kong
Hong Kong to co-host Gay Games with Guadalajara, Mexico, co-chairman resigns due to uncertainties around Covid-19 travel restrictions
- Founder and co-chairman Dennis Philipse has resigned due to uncertainties brought on by the pandemic
- The two cities co-hosting the competition together will mark the first time the event will take place in Asia and Latin America
