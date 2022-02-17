There were over 28 confirmed coronavirus cases involving domestic helpers living in boarding facilities in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong / Society

Ombudsman calls for stronger regulation of Hong Kong’s boarding houses for domestic workers after past coronavirus outbreak

  • An investigation by the watchdog found dormitories involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 had fallen outside the purview of current regulations
  • In 2020, there were over 28 confirmed coronavirus cases involving domestic helpers living in boarding facilities

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:41pm, 17 Feb, 2022

