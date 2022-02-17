There were over 28 confirmed coronavirus cases involving domestic helpers living in boarding facilities in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ombudsman calls for stronger regulation of Hong Kong’s boarding houses for domestic workers after past coronavirus outbreak
- An investigation by the watchdog found dormitories involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 had fallen outside the purview of current regulations
- In 2020, there were over 28 confirmed coronavirus cases involving domestic helpers living in boarding facilities
