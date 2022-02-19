Civil servants head to work at Central Government Offices. Hong Kong civil servants will be enlisted for three months to help the city’s Covid-19 fight, sources have said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants to be deployed as part of lockdown, isolation measures to help combat fifth wave, sources say
- List of civil servants from various departments expected to be announced on Monday, with deployment to last for three months
- Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, 3,000 public rental flats set to be converted into isolation facilities, sources add
