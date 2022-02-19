Medical workers take care of a elderly man at a care home in Tuen Mun. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: social welfare group hits back after Hong Kong officials’ warning, says ‘unfair accusations’ will not help care homes in Covid-19 fight
- Hong Kong Council of Social Service says care homes for the elderly are ‘on the brink of collapse’, do not have enough resources to handle isolation of Covid-19 patients
- Elderly Commission chairman Dr Lam Ching-choi calls for unity to help care home staff contain surge in infections
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
