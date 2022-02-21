Hong Kong families are facing an average wait of 6 years for public housing, marking a 23-year high. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong families are facing an average wait of 6 years for public housing, marking a 23-year high. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong families face average wait of 6 years for public housing, marking 23-year high

  • About 248,500 applicants were on the waiting list by the end of December last year
  • Lawmaker Leung Man-kwong says recent move to use 3,000 units as Covid-19 isolation facilities may cause further delays

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:07pm, 21 Feb, 2022

