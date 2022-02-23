An elderly resident watches Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s live broadcast of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Robert Ng
An elderly resident watches Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s live broadcast of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong regularises pilot subsidy scheme to support elderly waiting for residential care services

  • Scheme originally launched in 2017, provides monthly voucher worth HK$15,909 to elderly waiting for spots at subsidised long-term care services
  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says new measure part of efforts to ‘support the elderly, persons with disabilities and children’

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:31pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly resident watches Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s live broadcast of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Robert Ng
An elderly resident watches Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s live broadcast of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE