An elderly resident watches Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s live broadcast of the 2022-23 budget. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong regularises pilot subsidy scheme to support elderly waiting for residential care services
- Scheme originally launched in 2017, provides monthly voucher worth HK$15,909 to elderly waiting for spots at subsidised long-term care services
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says new measure part of efforts to ‘support the elderly, persons with disabilities and children’
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
