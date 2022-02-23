Finance chief Paul Chan’s budget has set aside resources to nurture local talent in the health care sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Budget 2022-23: Hong Kong to inject more resources into nurturing local talent in fintech and health care, addressing economic imbalance
- Finance chief Paul Chan pledges to create better job opportunities for young people, diversify city’s economy
- Up to HK$400 million each year earmarked for boosting training in medical sector, while HK$43 million set aside for professional development of fintech players
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Finance chief Paul Chan’s budget has set aside resources to nurture local talent in the health care sector. Photo: Sam Tsang