Some observers said they were disappointment that Financial Secretary Paul Chan had left certain vulnerable groups out of the 2022-2023 budget. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lawmakers, advisers call for greater flexibility, clarity in budget policies, citing dampened consumer sentiment

  • Others such as lawmaker Regina Ip argue that cash handouts would have been better than the HK$10,000 consumption voucher scheme
  • Observers voice disappointment at blueprint leaving out vulnerable groups

Natalie WongNg Kang-chung
Updated: 8:29am, 24 Feb, 2022

