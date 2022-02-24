The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Emigration wave continues as about 100,000 Hongkongers apply for BN(O) visa in first year of scheme

  • About 103,900 Hongkongers applied for a new pathway to British citizenship in the first year of the visa scheme, with 97,057 winning approval
  • However, the number drops 35 per cent in fourth quarter last year to 15,600 from 24,000 in the previous three months, British Home Office says

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:27pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people walk over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE