Ukraine
‘Devastating’: Ukrainians in Hong Kong frantically messaging relatives back home after watching invasion in horror, while some Russians join anti-war protest in Central

  • Ukrainian residents in Hong Kong talk of fears for families back home as Russian forces advance on the nation’s capital
  • A member of the Russian community says many are shocked and frustrated, but admits others have supported the invasion

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:29pm, 25 Feb, 2022

