The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left an impact on both communities in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
‘Devastating’: Ukrainians in Hong Kong frantically messaging relatives back home after watching invasion in horror, while some Russians join anti-war protest in Central
- Ukrainian residents in Hong Kong talk of fears for families back home as Russian forces advance on the nation’s capital
- A member of the Russian community says many are shocked and frustrated, but admits others have supported the invasion
Topic | Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left an impact on both communities in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse