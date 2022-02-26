An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents rush to stock up on frozen meat after outbreak at abattoirs affects supply of fresh goods
- Closure of two slaughterhouses has affected supply, with a number of fresh meat stalls closed and residents forced to buy frozen products instead
- Mainland China is studying how to help Hong Kong resolve food supply problems, an official there tells the Post
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man