An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents rush to stock up on frozen meat after outbreak at abattoirs affects supply of fresh goods

  • Closure of two slaughterhouses has affected supply, with a number of fresh meat stalls closed and residents forced to buy frozen products instead
  • Mainland China is studying how to help Hong Kong resolve food supply problems, an official there tells the Post

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Leung Pak-heiWilliam Zheng
Leung Pak-hei and William Zheng

Updated: 5:11pm, 26 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An employee at a fresh beef stall in Cheung Sha Wan on Saturday. The shortage of fresh meat has forced residents to buy frozen products instead. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE