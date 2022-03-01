Patients are taken to accident and emergency at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Patients are taken to accident and emergency at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents wait up to 39 hours for ambulance as health care system buckles under strain of Covid-19 cases

  • Overall percentage on hitting 12-minute target for response times has improved from all-time low revealed at the weekend
  • But the longest waiting time hit one day and 15 hours, significantly more than the 26 hours reported on Saturday

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:43am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Patients are taken to accident and emergency at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Patients are taken to accident and emergency at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE