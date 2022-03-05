Staff at Christian Action’s Chungking Mansions office prepare the emergency relief packages for delivery to the needy. Photo: Jess Ma
Coronavirus: from free test kits to emergency relief packages, Hongkongers and NGOs come together to help those in need
- Christian Action and Safe Haven among groups delivering supplies to refugees and low-income families needing help during pandemic
- Individuals have stepped up too, with owner of massage parlour offering free test kits and other first-time donors eager to contribute
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Staff at Christian Action’s Chungking Mansions office prepare the emergency relief packages for delivery to the needy. Photo: Jess Ma