Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong labour minister calls for kindness towards foreign domestic helpers, warns negative reports may cause ‘diplomatic incident’
- Labour secretary Law Chi-kwong says he has reiterated government commitment to safeguarding rights of domestic helpers to Philippine consulate
- NGO urges authorities to issue guidelines to employers on what to do if their domestic helpers contract Covid-19
