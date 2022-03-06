Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong labour minister calls for kindness towards foreign domestic helpers, warns negative reports may cause ‘diplomatic incident’

  • Labour secretary Law Chi-kwong says he has reiterated government commitment to safeguarding rights of domestic helpers to Philippine consulate
  • NGO urges authorities to issue guidelines to employers on what to do if their domestic helpers contract Covid-19

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:41pm, 6 Mar, 2022

