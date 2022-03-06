Rent relief will be provided to gyms, beauty salons, barber shops and other commercial premises under the URA that were forced to close. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority to offer six months’ rent waiver to struggling businesses amid coronavirus fifth wave
- Rent relief to be provided to gyms, beauty salons, barber shops and other commercial premises that were forced to close under new Covid-19 measures
- Eateries will also be able to forgo paying rent if the amount takes up a quarter of their monthly turnover
