Rent relief will be provided to gyms, beauty salons, barber shops and other commercial premises under the URA that were forced to close. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority to offer six months’ rent waiver to struggling businesses amid coronavirus fifth wave

  • Rent relief to be provided to gyms, beauty salons, barber shops and other commercial premises that were forced to close under new Covid-19 measures
  • Eateries will also be able to forgo paying rent if the amount takes up a quarter of their monthly turnover

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:14pm, 6 Mar, 2022

