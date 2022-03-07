Forms of sexual violence faced by women included harassment by discussing sexual topics that caused discomfort, non-penetrative sexual assault and unwanted sexual attention. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Society

Two-fifths of Hong Kong women have experienced sexual violence, quarter report domestic abuse in worsening trend, survey finds

  • Women’s group member says coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame for rise in incidents as households face restrictions and tough times
  • Only three out of five interviewed in study report seeking help, mostly through family and friends

Topic |   Women and gender
Fiona Sun
Updated: 6:48pm, 7 Mar, 2022

