Forms of sexual violence faced by women included harassment by discussing sexual topics that caused discomfort, non-penetrative sexual assault and unwanted sexual attention. Photo: Shutterstock
Two-fifths of Hong Kong women have experienced sexual violence, quarter report domestic abuse in worsening trend, survey finds
- Women’s group member says coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame for rise in incidents as households face restrictions and tough times
- Only three out of five interviewed in study report seeking help, mostly through family and friends
Topic | Women and gender
Forms of sexual violence faced by women included harassment by discussing sexual topics that caused discomfort, non-penetrative sexual assault and unwanted sexual attention. Photo: Shutterstock