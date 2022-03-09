Mental health organisations have reported an increase in calls for help amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression: how fifth wave of Covid-19 infections has affected Hongkongers’ mental health

  • A growing number of residents are experiencing mental health issues under strict Covid-19 isolation and hospitalisation rules
  • Mental health organisations have reported an increase in calls for help, saying clients feel exhausted and lonely under social-distancing rules

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:26am, 9 Mar, 2022

