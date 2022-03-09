Workers at care homes could stay in hotels as part of a “closed-loop” system to reduce coronavirus infections. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong care homes to adopt ‘closed-loop’ system to curb coronavirus outbreaks, operators warn of employee exodus

  • City leader Carrie Lam says system will be implemented at care homes for elderly and people with disabilities
  • But union chief warns many workers could quit their jobs after new arrangement launches, adding to already urgent personnel shortages

Updated: 10:44pm, 9 Mar, 2022

