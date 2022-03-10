The suspension of visits at Hong Kong’s prisons has left some families feeling cut off from the loved ones inside. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Love is what sustains them’: Hong Kong prisoners cut off from family amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Prison visits have been suspended since early February as coronavirus tears through inmates and staff, making letters only way for families to keep in touch
  • Some families and advocates are calling on prison authorities to allow phone calls and virtual visits to help keep open lines of support inmates need

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Mar, 2022

