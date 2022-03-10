People queue up for a haircut after salons reopened in Hong Kong following a month-long closure. Photo: May Tse
People queue up for a haircut after salons reopened in Hong Kong following a month-long closure. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hongkongers rush to get haircuts as salons reopen, while shop owners and stylists worry about ‘inconsistent’ social-distancing policies

  • Residents have welcomed the reopening of barber shops, but many say they are concerned about salons shutting down again
  • Last month, residents said they were caught unprepared when Carrie Lam announced the salon closure

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:08pm, 10 Mar, 2022

