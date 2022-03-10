People queue up for a haircut after salons reopened in Hong Kong following a month-long closure. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hongkongers rush to get haircuts as salons reopen, while shop owners and stylists worry about ‘inconsistent’ social-distancing policies
- Residents have welcomed the reopening of barber shops, but many say they are concerned about salons shutting down again
- Last month, residents said they were caught unprepared when Carrie Lam announced the salon closure
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People queue up for a haircut after salons reopened in Hong Kong following a month-long closure. Photo: May Tse