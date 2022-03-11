A ParknShop outlet at Lei Tung Estate. Photo: Dickson Lee
Nearly 7 in 10 refugees, asylum seekers in Hong Kong expect to run out of food in a week, with little hope of finding more due to panic buying: survey
- Refugees and asylum seekers are given HK$1,200 a month in food credits, but are restricted to spending them at just one supermarket chain, which often runs out of necessities
- About a quarter of respondents in a poll by the Refugee Concern Network say their food reserves will last only another day or two
