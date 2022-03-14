Hong Kong’s Housing Authority says it will spend HK$619 million to fix pipes linked to the spread of coronavirus at public housing estates. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Housing Authority says it will spend HK$619 million to fix pipes linked to the spread of coronavirus at public housing estates. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Housing Authority plans to spend HK$619 million to fix pipes linked to spread of coronavirus at public housing estates in 2020

  • Scheme approved on Monday at a meeting carried out by authority’s subsidised housing committee
  • Project aims to improve vent pipe design to prevent transmission of Covid-19 through drainage systems

Jack Tsang
Updated: 9:16pm, 14 Mar, 2022

