Hong Kong’s Housing Authority says it will spend HK$619 million to fix pipes linked to the spread of coronavirus at public housing estates. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Housing Authority plans to spend HK$619 million to fix pipes linked to spread of coronavirus at public housing estates in 2020
- Scheme approved on Monday at a meeting carried out by authority’s subsidised housing committee
- Project aims to improve vent pipe design to prevent transmission of Covid-19 through drainage systems
Topic | Hong Kong housing
