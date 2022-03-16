Coffins at a funeral services shop in Hung Hom district. Hong Kong is facing a shortage of coffins in the wake of a week-long lockdown in neighbouring Shenzhen. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coffins at a funeral services shop in Hung Hom district. Hong Kong is facing a shortage of coffins in the wake of a week-long lockdown in neighbouring Shenzhen. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong facing shortage of coffins, funeral offerings from mainland China as Shenzhen lockdown restricts cross-border traffic

  • Industry leaders in Hong Kong worry this will increase costs for coming funerals and slow down afterlife care services
  • Food and Environmental Hygiene Department says it has ordered about 180 coffins from the mainland to be delivered in the coming days

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 8:47pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Coffins at a funeral services shop in Hung Hom district. Hong Kong is facing a shortage of coffins in the wake of a week-long lockdown in neighbouring Shenzhen. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coffins at a funeral services shop in Hung Hom district. Hong Kong is facing a shortage of coffins in the wake of a week-long lockdown in neighbouring Shenzhen. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE